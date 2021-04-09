Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after acquiring an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. 69,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,212. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.