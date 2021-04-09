First American Bank Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First American Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,530 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,913. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,206. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

