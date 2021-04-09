Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 9,955 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 128.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.83. 166,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,081,771. The company has a market capitalization of $431.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.15 and a 12-month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.