Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 211,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,615. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

