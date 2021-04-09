Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,491. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $212.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

