Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of GD opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

