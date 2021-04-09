Taklimakan Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50,949.00 (TAN)

Taklimakan Network (CURRENCY:TAN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Taklimakan Network has a market capitalization of $135,737.39 and $50,949.00 worth of Taklimakan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taklimakan Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Taklimakan Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Taklimakan Network

Taklimakan Network (CRYPTO:TAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2018. Taklimakan Network’s total supply is 348,942,180 coins and its circulating supply is 45,942,180 coins. Taklimakan Network’s official Twitter account is @taklimakan_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Taklimakan Network’s official message board is medium.com/@taklimakan . Taklimakan Network’s official website is taklimakan.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Taklimakan Network is a social network based on blockchain technology. A coherent resource of the crypto community from around the world with the tools for beginners, as well as a business platform for professionals from different categories and areas. Taklimakan Network provides informational value based on the interests and preferences of users of any social groups and different spheres of activity, regardless of their level of knowledge and language. The platform was designed to create opportunities both for self-development and business, as well as for entertainment and communication. “

