First American Bank Acquires 21,088 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First American Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 80,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

