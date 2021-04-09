Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down to $94.85

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.85, but opened at $92.05. Workiva shares last traded at $93.19, with a volume of 5,538 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Get Workiva alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $737,319.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413 over the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Workiva by 1,223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 312,094 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,065,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Workiva by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.