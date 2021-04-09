Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 372,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,854,611 shares.The stock last traded at $3.45 and had previously closed at $3.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,614 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,995 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 850,965 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.