Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 372,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,854,611 shares.The stock last traded at $3.45 and had previously closed at $3.51.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,614 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,995 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 850,965 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
