Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Up 3.9%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. 8,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,017,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $724.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

