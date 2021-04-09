GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 5.2%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.81 and last traded at $52.38. 25,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,706,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.81 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

