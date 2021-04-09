RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading 5.4% Higher

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $72.31. 1,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 98,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $648 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

