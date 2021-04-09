Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.82

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 3732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $777.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,827,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

