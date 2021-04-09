Safe Price Up 32.3% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. Safe has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $84,638.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.