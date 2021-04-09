Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

NOPMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NOPMF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 3,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.