Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.64.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.48. 5,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.33 and a 12 month high of $187.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.95. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

