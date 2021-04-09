Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $499.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $460.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.64. The company has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.79 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

