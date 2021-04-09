Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Holdings Boosted by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,902 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes accounts for 2.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 229,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

