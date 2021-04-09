renDOGE Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $189,942.05 and approximately $45,718.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00290722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.21 or 0.00766094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,603.01 or 1.00389208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00727616 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

