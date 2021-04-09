Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Reaches $12.81 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $12.81 million and $21,476.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00084432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00620543 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038059 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

