JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $979.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. 8,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.