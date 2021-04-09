Zacks: Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Under Armour posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

UAA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 130,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

