Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.23. 1,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.