Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.80 ($96.24).

ETR DRW3 traded up €0.45 ($0.53) on Friday, hitting €69.60 ($81.88). 32,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a market capitalization of $598.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.80. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €89.10 ($104.82).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

