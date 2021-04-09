Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $516.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $510.00 to $516.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.36.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,371. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $390.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

