Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.61. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.95.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.14. 18,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

