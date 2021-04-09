Newman & Schimel LLC Has $561,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 39,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $38.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

