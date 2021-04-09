ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Raised by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,756 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 4.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Shares of COP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 241,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,501. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

