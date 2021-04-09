Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $594,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $123.48 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

