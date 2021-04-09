Summit Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.27. 57,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $68.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

