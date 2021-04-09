Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 831 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

