Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $443,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $204.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

