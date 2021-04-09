iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.76. 717,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,626,855. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

