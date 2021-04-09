Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,632. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.

