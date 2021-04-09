UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $13.90 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $987,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 284,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 32,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 103,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,060. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

