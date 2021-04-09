Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. 11,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

