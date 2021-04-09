Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 53 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 755,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 40.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after buying an additional 53,420 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 84,075 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.68. The stock had a trading volume of 127,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.