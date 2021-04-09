WC Walker & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

VGSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,602. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

