Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of ALL opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

