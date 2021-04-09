Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 4,622 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $143.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

