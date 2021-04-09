Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cigna by 110.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 349.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 117.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 203.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,399 shares of company stock valued at $34,096,430. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Shares of CI stock opened at $238.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.74. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $248.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

