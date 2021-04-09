Echo Wealth Management LLC Takes $645,000 Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises 0.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $413,000.

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,535. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.

