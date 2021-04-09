Old Port Advisors Trims Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 631,552 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 608,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 49,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 886,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.36. 52,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,079. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

