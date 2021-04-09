Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Invesco accounts for about 1.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Invesco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

