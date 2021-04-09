Somerset Trust Co Has $3.29 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $740.91.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $800.17. 1,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,219. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.00 and a 12 month high of $802.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $726.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

