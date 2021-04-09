Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.78. 685,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,725,387. The firm has a market cap of $241.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

