Somerset Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Graco by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Graco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Graco by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 63.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.98. 970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 over the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

