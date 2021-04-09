Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $133.04. 64,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,815. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average is $118.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

