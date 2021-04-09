Beddow Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips makes up 2.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $57,076,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $28,770,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after buying an additional 349,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,539,000 after buying an additional 254,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $5,828,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $60.61.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

